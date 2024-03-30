India's Biggest Exhibition On Gifting & Promotional Solutions - Now Ready For Its 25Th Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gifts World Expo is back with another edition of business opportunities in the gifting & promotional solutions market from 25-27 July 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd, the trade fair is set to be the largest gathering of niche-industry professionals.

The 2024 Delhi Edition will set a benchmark for the industry in terms of business opportunities, variety of solutions and networking avenues. Bringing 600+ exhibitors, showcasing 30,000+ products from 3500+ brands, the 25th edition will be bigger and better than ever before. Featuring renowned brands and their trendiest gifting solutions across 12 distinct segments including - Customized Gifts & Promotional Products; Beauty, Health & Wellness Gifts; Gourmet Hampers; Electronic Gadgets & Home Appliances; Awards & Rewards; Handicrafts, Home Decor & Furnishings; Houseware & Kitchen Appliances; Stationery & Office Supplies; Innovative Gifting Boxes; Premium Gifts, Gold & Silver Gifts; Luxury Gifts & Lifestyle Products and Custom Branding Machinery.



With a focus on sustainability, innovation and industry growth, Gifts World Expo Delhi will be the highlight of the year. Presenting celebration gifting, festive gifting, corporate gifting and promotional solutions, buyers are sure to find the right solution for their business needs.



Ms. Himani Gulati, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., expressed her excitement about the 25th edition, stating, "Gifts World Expo continues to set new benchmarks by showcasing the latest innovations and diverse gifting solutions. Our aim is to provide a platform for both established players and budding entrepreneurs to foster long-term associations and contribute to the growth of the industry."



Mr. Gaurav Juneja (Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.) said "I am glad to announce the 25th edition which is bigger than ever before with more than 600 exhibitors. Gifts World Expo showcases latest innovations & also varied gifts in all budget ranges to meet the bulk sourcing requirements of buyers from all industries across the country and is set to redefine the perception of corporate, celebration, and festive gifting,"



The exhibition is exclusively for business visitors, attracting a diverse audience including brand and product managers, decision-makers in various sectors, distributors, retailers, overseas buyers, buying houses, corporate buyers, resellers & agents, wholesalers & importers, government agency buyers

decision makers from multinational companies, event companies, hospitality sector, gift stores

departmental stores, super markets and professionals in the gift industry. Join us to take advantage of the extensive networking opportunities, product showcases, and gain insights into the latest trends shaping the gifting industry.



About Organisers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an internationally renowned exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 27 years in publishing & 20 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.



For more details, visit our website at:



Company :-MEX EXHIBITIONS

User :- Gifts World Expo

Email :...

Phone :-9667752192

Mobile:- 1146464848

Url :-