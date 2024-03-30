Russian Shelling Kills Civilian In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy shelling killed a civilian in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on March 29.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.
"On March 29, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region - in Maksymilianivka," Filashkin wrote.
According to infographics published by the official, 1,896 people have been killed and 4,744 injured in the Donetsk region since the start of the full-scale war. The casualty figures do not take into account victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
On March 28, one person was killed and three injured in the Donetsk region.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin / Telegram
