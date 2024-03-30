Inside Alia Bhatt's Hope Gala: Actress Wears 30-Year-Old Saree, Says Event Came With 'Love, Purpose'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala event in London

to generate donations for poor children in India via the Salaam Bombay Foundation.





The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the event which looked like a huge and successful one.

Alia displayed glamour as she wore two outfits for the event, one was a lace cream saree that came with white working on it.

The cream saree that she wore was a 30-year-old vintage saree which was created by designer Abhujani Kholsa.



Second, was a Gucci maroon velvet gown which she paired with Rs 20 crore diamond necklace and blue sapphire ring.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope. HOPE GALA 2024"

A video is also going viral online from the event where she is seen singing the song 'Ikk kudi' from her film 'Udta Punjab'.

