Qatar Enter FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup Quarter-Finals

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar reached the quarter-finals of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, where they will take on Mongolia tomorrow. The seventh edition of continental event is being played at the famous Singapore Sports Hub OCBC Square.

On Friday, Qatar beat Malaysia 16-15 in their Pool D match, before going down to New Zealand 3-22. Qatar squad comprises of Mohamed Hashem, Omer Abdulmajeed Saad, Ahmed Saeed Mohamed, Faisal Abu Essa and Mahmoud Darwish.

Qatar will have tough against Mongolia, who are the defending champions. On Friday, Mongolia were pushed to the limit against Sri Lanka, who had been the surprise team in qualification with an unbeaten run.

A new-look Mongolia, with only sharpshooter Anand Ariunbold returning from last year's title-winning team, made a fast start with Temuulen Chingis on a heater.

But as we've gotten used to, Sri Lanka fought back with Kande Mendis dominating on the glass. Rukshan Athapaththu hit two late baskets to send this wild game into OT, but Mongolia steadied with Ariunbold clinching their hard-fought win.

In the women's, No 1 seed China made it through to the final eight and so too did the Philippines, Chinese Taipei and Mongolia.

