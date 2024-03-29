               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rickover's And Airmail Pilots' Disaster Avoidance Method


3/29/2024 10:10:28 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The investigation of what went wrong in Israel's army and government will start only after the war in Gaza is over, but it is already known that there was early warning.

Soldiers on the border who saw Hamas's military exercises and its bulldozers coming toward the border in what was supposed to be“no-man's land,” as well as people in nearby villages who heard noises of underground digging, all communicated repeatedly to the higher-ups.

It is not yet known whose desk dismissed the warnings or why. If they reached members of the government, it appears that they never reached the desk of Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.

Since that October event, grave mistakes have plagued Boeing in the US, where the CEO just resigned.

These events brought to my mind Chiles James' book
Inviting Disasters, which I read more than two decades ago. It documents a range of catastrophic events and summarizes lessons on how to mitigate or prevent them.

MENAFN29032024000159011032ID1108038079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search