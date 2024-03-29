Rickover's And Airmail Pilots' Disaster Avoidance Method

I shall refer only to those case studies in the book that are relevant the o events mentioned above, as most of the book examines how to better manage complex technological risks rather than overcoming human errors. The solutions the book lists are timeless. If they were known and implemented, chances are that some recent disasters could have been averted.

Here are two cases, one related to the government and the other to the military.



When instruments warning of bad weather did not yet exist, the US airmail service was losing pilots and planes at high rates. The pilots finally convinced their higher-ups that managers for the postal services at the airport were giving orders to fly even though the pilots worried about the bad weather.

The pilots, wanting a prompt solution, requested that the supervisors be required to be on board for any takeoff they ordered during bad weather. Chiles wryly notes that the rate of accidents fell. These days, in similar circumstances, the pilots' association would likely go to Washington and request laws and regulations as well as R&D funding focused on inventing better bad-weather-detecting instruments.

Admiral Hyman Rickover, a son of Jewish immigrants who arrived in the US at the age of six and became the father of the US Navy's nuclear submarine program, was intent upon preventing reactor accidents during the decades that their building was fully under his supervision, from the start of a project to the launching.

Rickover required not only that he or one of his close assistants be aboard during the test dives, but that top representatives of key maintenance contracting companies also would be aboard. Having one's life at stake focused the mind – that was Rickover's observation and among his principles. There were

no reactor accidents

throughout Rickover's management.

Could this principle have been applied within the

Israel's

Defense Forces (IDF) via a rule that rotating senior officers and members of government stay put in locations close to the Gaza border rather than debating and shuffling strategy papers in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem?

Should Boeing

have required that suppliers' and maintenance companies' CEOs be on board when introducing technical changes or when turning over their technical staff?