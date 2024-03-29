Head Of Zelensky's Office Meets With Representatives Of Religious Communities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chief of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak met with representatives of religious communities to discuss the importance of conveying the truth about Russia's full-scale aggression and the need for continued international support for Ukraine.

That's according to the Office's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Representatives from various religious organizations attended the meeting, including those from the Ukrainian Christian Evangelical Church, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Evangelical Baptist Union of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Bible Society, the Ukrainian Evangelical Church, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and the Institute for Religious Freedom.

Yermak thanked the participants for their efforts in bringing Ukraine closer to victory and peace at their level.

Ukraine's top cleric calls for unity in repelling Russia's onslaught

"Without faith, nothing is possible, and nothing happens. Thank you for providing such important spiritual support to our people," he said.

The head of the President's Office said that religious communities are crucial sources for conveying the truth about the events occurring in Ukraine during the full-scale Russian aggression. This includes informing the public about the horrific crimes committed by Russian invaders and the suppression of religious freedom by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories.

Russia using USin spy operations – media

Yermak stressed the importance of preserving and strengthening support for Ukraine in partner countries. This involves reaching out to their citizens and politicians, becoming a voice of truth.