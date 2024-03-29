Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Two Russian Missiles Over Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, March 29, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down two guided aerial missiles launched by the Russians from the Black Sea over Odesa.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Debris fell in some parts of the city. A child was injured and hospitalized," the Defense Forces said.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

