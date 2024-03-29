Chinese Military Offers Help To Pakistan To Curb Terrorism

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, March 29 (IANS) After five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide blast in Besham in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Beijing has offered help to Islamabad to contain terrorism.

After the deadly attack, the Chinese government has called on the Pakistan government to ensure more security for its nationals.

"The Chinese military is willing to work with the Pakistani side to enhance the capability of the two countries to tackle various security risks and challenges, including terrorist attacks and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," said Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson of the China Ministry of National Defense.

Moreover, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also urged Pakistan to enhance security measures to safeguard Chinese nationals, projects and institutions.

A Chinese investigation team is also in Islamabad to work with the Pakistani side to probe further into the terrorist attack.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the Chinese Consulate in Islamabad on Friday and had a brief meeting with the Chinese investigating team.

As per official sources, Naqvi briefed the Chinese team about the ongoing investigation and assured complete and full cooperation by Pakistan in getting those involved in the heinous attack, to accountability and justice.

"Besham attack has opened up new domains for military level cooperation between Pakistan and China that will be discussed and explored in the coming days. The strategic partnership between the two countries has a strong history," said political analyst Adnan Shauqat.

Millitaries of both the countries have maintained frequent, close and high-level exchanges, resulting in successful outcomes including joint-military exercises and training professional exchanges, personnel training and equipment and technological cooperation.

The most recent show of strong ties between the two countries was evident with the 36-member PLA Guard of Honour escorting the Chinese national flag while marching on the Pakistan Day Parade military on March 23.

Lin Jian, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said, "China opposes all forms of terrorism, firmly supports Pakistan in fighting terrorism and will work with it with even stronger commitment to do everything possible to project the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan".