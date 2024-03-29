Azerbaijan To Lay Foundation Of Four Renewable Energy Plants

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The next meeting of the commission established by the relevantorder of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on additionalmeasures for the implementation of projects in the field of the useof renewable energy sources was held at the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports.

The chairman of the commission, Energy Minister ParvizShahbazov, drew attention to the issues on the agenda in connectionwith the implementation of the order, spoke about the progress ofprojects over the past period from the last meeting, and emphasisedthat it is planned to lay the foundations of four new renewableenergy plants within the Green World Solidarity Year.

Then, according to the agenda of the meeting, the Secretariat'sreport on the work done since the last session of the commissionwas heard. Information on the process of identifying water bodiesintended for offshore wind energy projects as areas of renewableenergy sources was presented.

At the meeting, discussions were also held on the work done inconnection with the projects implemented with Masdar, hydrogenproduction, as well as the measures taken in connection with theCaspian-EU Green Energy Corridor project and other currentissues.

Representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Ecology, andNatural Resources, Economy, Emergency Situations, Finance, Justice,Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, Defence, SOCAR,Azerenergy OJSC, Azerishiq OJSC, Central Bank, State Maritime andPort Agency, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture,AREA, Geodesy and Cartography Agency,Azerbaijan National Agency forMine Action (ANAMA), and Azerbaijan Scientific-Research and DesignInstitute Power Engineering Institute LLC attended the meeting.