Qatar To Attend Holy Quran Recitation Contest In Amman


3/29/2024 4:30:52 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, will participate in the 31st International Hashemite Competition for Memorizing and Reciting the Holy Quran.

Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Kanoo of the Ministry of Awqaf's Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance will contest in the competition's section I of memorizing the whole Qur'an with intonation, good recitation and interpretation.

MENAFN29032024000063011010ID1108036070

