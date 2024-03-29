GWC Participates In Qatar Paralympic Committee Ramadan Tournaments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company – Qatar's leading logistics provider - attended Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) Ramadan Wheelchair Basketball Championship finals.

The Ramadan Wheelchair Basketball Championship, organised by the Qatar Federation for Special Needs Sports, took place over two days in the Federation Hall, with the participation of 20 players representing four teams. The final day's competitions were strong and exciting and witnessed a ranking match for third and fourth places, then the final match.

Helping local talents grow is an integral part of GWC's mission, which is why its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives - focusing on youth, education, sports, culture, knowledge creation, and entrepreneurship - help create sustainable ecosystems that benefit the community and allow talents to thrive.

Supporting the QPC is an integral part of the company's CSR programme and is a testament to GWC's unwavering commitment to create more inclusive and tolerant societies.

QPC was founded in 1995 and has since been shining a positive light on the formidable athletic contributions that people of determination have made to Qatari society, working to break stigmas and shatter misconceptions around this topic.