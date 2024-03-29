Satoshi Panda (SAP), Is A Memecoin Coin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Satoshi Panda (SAP) on March 18, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SAP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is Satoshi Panda (SAP)?

Satoshi Panda is a wholesome and high-vibed meme culture project inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto's vision of financial freedom and cute endangered red pandas. There was no private sale and there are no team tokens. The SAP smart contract has been audited by InterFi, and includes a buyback & burn program, as well as autoadded liquidity, a 2-year liquidity lock, as well as an innovative tax mechanism delivering Bitcoin rewards. Future products include a 7,777 NFT collection with SAP rewards that also produce Bitcoin rewards, Satoshi Panda Records music label, red pandas extinction prevention initiatives, and more.

Why Satoshi Panda (SAP)?

Satoshi Panda's mission is to do its part in the mass education and adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide in an entertaining way, because nothing is more important than people being financially sovereign. Satoshi Panda is a unique project initially launched on BNB Chain given its on-chain volume, fast & low fees, and plentiful Bitcoin (BTCB).

1% SAP Buy-Back & Burn

1% Auto-added Liquidity

1% BNB to Marketing & Dev

2% Daily Bitcoin Rewards

Liquidity is fully locked for 2 years

About Satoshi Panda (SAP)

Satoshi Panda's native token SAP is initially launched on BNB Chain, an L1 EVM blockchain that has proven itself to be an incredibly fast and affordable smart contracts platform to call home. In the future, SAP may be followed by potential expansions to one or two other select chains once certain adoption thresholds are met. SAP is paired with BNB on BNB Chain using what is raised during its presale on PinkSale.

To learn more about Satoshi Panda (SAP), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

