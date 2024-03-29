Expo 2023 Doha Concludes, Attracts Over 4.2 Million Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha concluded yesterday on a high note and attracted over four million visitors.

The first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa was held at Al Bidda Park from October 2, 2023, to March 28, 2024.

Addressing the conclusion ceremony, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said that over 179 days since its launch, and with the participation of 77 countries, Expo 2023 Doha has attracted approximately 4,220,000 visitors, which is much greater than the number that was expected before.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people including Their Excellencies Ministers, diplomates, dignitaries and guests.

He said that this indicates good organization, quality, and diversity of events, which recorded approximately 7,000 events, including 54 national celebrations, 124 conferences and seminars, 198 events for ministries and government agencies and 600 stage performances.

“The Expo also hosted 1,727 workshops about topics such as sustainability, environmental awareness, modern agriculture, technology, and innovation in the field of agriculture, among others,” said the Minister.

He said that Expo 2023 Doha marked a milestone in the history of international horticultural exhibitions, as it was the first A1 exhibition to be held in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“It received the utmost care, attention and great participation from all governmental and private agencies and civil society institutions, in an effort to achieve our common goals by finding innovative solutions to reduce the problems of desertification and create a green and sustainable environment for our current and future generations,” said Al Attiyah.

He said that it is an embodiment of Qatar's firm synchronization with its national vision, which aims to transform Qatar by 2030 into an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and protecting the environment.

The Minister of Municipality said that since winning the honour of hosting this edition of the exhibition, we have been determined to make this international event a success as an effective platform to enhance cooperation and raise awareness of the importance of preserving the environment and sustainability in the field of horticulture and agriculture for a green and sustainable future for all.

He said that Qatar's keenness to organise this distinguished edition of the Expo and to participate in various previous editions of Expo exhibitions around the world comes within the framework of the State's efforts aimed at rationalizing the use of natural resources, protecting the ecosystem, and building capacity and resilience to confront future environmental threats.

The Minister said this is in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy of Qatar 2024-2030, which encourages individuals, communities, and institutions to promote a sustainable society.

“On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to all the countries and organizations participating in the success of Expo 2023 Doha,” he added.

He also thanked all the ministries and institutions in Qatar and the sponsors for their valuable efforts and continued support throughout the Expo.

“Thanks go to the work team of the National Committee for hosting Expo 2023 Doha, as well as the team of volunteers, whose efforts contributed to the success of this historic event and presenting it appropriately, given the status of the State of Qatar,” said the Minister.

Under the auspices of the BIE (Bureau International Des Expositions) and AIPH (International Association for Horticultural Producers), the exhibition drew international visitors and organizers from 77 countries, as well as the national and international related industries, government entities and officials (local, regional and international), non-governmental organisations, commercial affiliates, sponsors, partners, suppliers, media (local, regional and international) and national, regional, international general public visitors.