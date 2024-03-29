DYSS Organizes Various Sports Activities Across Kashmir Division

As part of the calendar, Srinagar's Sports Zone Idgah hosted a Tennis Ball Cricket Competition for Boys on Thursday at BHSS Nawakadal. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 70 participants from Zone Idgah.

Toiba Tabassum, Principal of BHSS Nawakadal, inaugurated the competition.

ZPEO Idgah, Javed Ahmad Malik, awarded the winning team, BHS Badiwuder, and the runner-up team, BHS Goripora, in the presence of ZPEO Amirakadal.

Meanwhile, YSS started the sports season for the year 2024 at Kulgam as well. The inaugural activity of Volleyball Under-14 was launched from Zone Kulgam at Sports Stadium Kulgam. The event saw more than 100 students hailing from different educational institutions of Zone Kulgam (Boys) participate.

