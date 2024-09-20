Avoid Hefty Fines And Jail Terms Do Not Approach Offshore Oil Platforms: Moi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior (MoI) reminds the public to refrain from approaching offshore oil platforms, both main and ancillary, to avoid consequences.

Article 3 of Law No. 8 of 2004 on the Protection of Maritime and Installations stipulates that "No unauthorised person shall approach maritime facilities within a distance of less than 500 metres."

Article 4 of the same Law states, "Fishing or leaving fishing gear at a distance of less than 500 metres from maritime facilities is prohibited."

The Ministry, in a previous report, stated that violators of the above law will receive hefty fines and prison sentences, to wit:

. In case of any approach under 500 metres for any purpose, the violation may reach QR100,000 and imprisonment for up to 3 years, or one of the two penalties.

. In the event of committing any unintentional acts of sabotage, the violation can reach QR200,000 and imprisonment for up to 3 years.

. Deliberate acts of sabotage carry the heaviest ramafications, with imprisonment that can reach up to 20 years, and a fine of up to QR500,000.

"Your caution to avoid approaching offshore petroleum installations (main and ancillary) safeguards you from legal consequences," MoI posted on its social media handles yesterday, September 19.



