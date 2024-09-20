AIP Faces Backlash Amid Sectarian Slogans

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A purportedly from the campaign trail of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) in Beerwah, Budgam, has ignited a storm on social media, drawing criticism for allegedly promoting sectarian discord. While the authenticity of the video remains unverified, critics of AIP accuse the party of attempting to divide the people of Kashmir.

According to locals,

the incident happened when Er Rashid's son, Abrar Rashid, was leading a campaign march for Nazir Ahmad Khan, an independent candidate contesting from Beerwah and supported by the AIP.

In the clip, AIP supporters are seen raising derogatory slogans against a specific community in Kashmir, sparking widespread outrage. The community in question has expressed deep resentment over the incident, which they view as a direct affront to their identity.

Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also took to X formerly Twitter to condemn the incident and accused AIP of dividing people.

“Dear members of Awami Ittehad Party, I was told that your party is out there to divide the people of Kashmir. I didn't want to put a tag on you. But this level of division on a sectarian basis is the lowest you could fall to. You should be ashamed of this,” Ruhullah tweeted.

Amid growing tensions, AIP supremo and Baramulla MP Er Rashid responded to the accusations, stating that any supporters who raised such slogans would face consequences.

“I urge the Police to look into the matter, If AIP supporters have raised such slogans then action must be initiated against them. However, if the video were found to be doctored, those responsible for tampering with the footage should also be held accountable,” he said.

Rashid's statement has done little to quell the outrage.

Meanwhile, AIP supporters have pointed fingers at the National Conference (NC), alleging that the video is part of a smear campaign orchestrated by the party to undermine their electoral prospects. According to them, NC has a history of using such tactics to malign political opponents during election periods.

The incident has cast a shadow over the Beerwah constituency's electoral race, as the constituency holds significant votes from the community whose sentiments have been hurt.