5 Employees Suspended For Skipping Poll Duty In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Five employees have been suspended for failing to report for election duty. An inquiry has been ordered to address the matter.

The officials were deployed for Home on September 17, and failed to report in their respective place of posting.

District Election Officer Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan has suspended the employees while Kulbushan Khajuria, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi shall conduct inquiry in the matter and submit a report within ten days.

“Under the Rule 31 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules 1956, these officials are placed under suspension with immediate effect. During suspension, these officials shall remain attached to the office of the Chief Education Officer, Reasi,” reads the order.

The suspended employees include Mohammad Ashraf, Gian Chand, Gulam Ahmed, Mohammad Nazir and Mohammad Iqbal. All of them are teachers.

