Death Toll From Israeli Raid On Beirut's Southern Suburbs Rises To 12 Injuries Reach 66

UPDATE: The Lebanese of announced an increase in the death toll from the Israeli on the southern suburb of Beirut, bringing the number of fatalities to 12 and injuries to 66.



In a new update, the ministry stated that the toll from the airstrike, which targeted an apartment in a residential building in the Jamous area of the southern suburb, has risen to 12 deaths and 66 injuries, including 9 in critical condition. Rescue operations are still ongoing.



The previous count had reported 9 dead and 59 injured.



Several regions in Lebanon experienced two waves of simultaneous explosions of numerous wireless communication devices on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in 37 deaths and more than 3,400 injuries.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health has announced that the death toll from Friday's Israeli raid on Beirut's southern suburbs has risen to 9 dead and 59 injured.

The ministry said in a second update on the raid's death toll that 8 of the injured are in critical condition.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) correspondent reported initial information that the raid targeted the assassination of a leading figure in a building in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that the raid targeted an apartment in a residential building in the Jamous area in the southern suburbs during rush hour, causing human losses.

Ambulances, the Red Cross, and fire trucks affiliated with the Civil Defense rushed to the targeted location, and the injured were being transported amidst the deployment of army forces.

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, several Lebanese regions witnessed two waves of simultaneous explosions of a large number of wireless communication devices, resulting in 37 deaths and more than 3,400 injuries, which increased the escalation in the region.

