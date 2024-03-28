Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Focusing On 'Overwhelming Interest' For GLP-1 Applications Of Dehydratech(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced that it will focus on glucagon-like peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) applications of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology for diabetes and weight loss for the 2024 calendar year.“This comes hot on the heels of a successful, active year of R&D in 2023, a year that saw significant strides in developing its patented DehydraTECH technology including its new foray into GLP-1 drugs... This laid the groundwork for Lexaria to explore a new class of molecules it had never worked on before, ultimately quietly launching its top-priority and unpublicized early-stage work program – GLP-1 – for weight loss and diabetes control. In the words of Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO, this was a 'high-risk program,' mainly because this class of drugs is considered 'large molecules,' yet all of Lexaria's previous investigations were concentrated on 'small molecules.' However, by the end of November and early January 2024, the company reported positive interim and final human pilot study results using a single semaglutide dose of a Rybelsus(R) tablet to a matching dose from Rybelsus that had been compound formulated in capsule form using DehydraTECH processing technology enhancements,” a recent article reads.“Our R&D plans for 2024 are very tightly focused and will be concentrated mainly on GLP-1 investigations,” said Lexaria CEO Chris Bunka.“Given the overwhelming interest in the GLP-1 sector, this will be a main focus.”

To view the full article, visit

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at X

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN