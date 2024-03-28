Turkiye Introduces New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

The installation, commissioning, and operation processes of RHGEnertürk Electric Vehicle Charging Stations will be carried outunder the supervision of TÜV SÜD, one of Germany's most reliablebrands in this field. Thanks to this application, which is thefirst in the sector, it is aimed at introducing the phrase "safecharging station" to the sector by providing a high level ofsecurity against risks and accidents that may occur at the stationsfor both electric vehicles and users.

Surveillance information of the relevant station can be easilyaccessed with the QR code on RHG Enertürk Electric Vehicle ChargingStations, which continue to be controlled by TÜV SÜD at regularsix-month periods.

With the strategic cooperation that started in 2023, a road mapto be implemented from the installation to operation of electricvehicle charging stations was created under the supervision of TÜVSÜD. Every point of the electric vehicle charging stations wasaimed to be resistant and safe to climate conditions with reliablematerials with international certificates, and the understanding ofsustainability was prioritized at every stage of the process. Userscan use the labels and QR codes on RHG Enertürk Electric VehicleCharging Stations. They will have access to information about theresults of the safety tests and how the determined standards areimplemented and followed, and will charge at electric vehiclecharging stations with safe infrastructure.

RHG Enertürk Energy General Manager Alpay Beyla and TÜV SÜDTurkiye CEO Kerim Eroğlu came together at the cooperationinformation meeting. RHG Enertürk Enerji General Manager AlpayBeyla.

“We are one of the first 5 companies in Turkiye to receive anelectric vehicle charging station operating licence. Whileestablishing our electric vehicle charging stations, we proceededby taking into account the needs of the sector, especially thestation and charging safety issues, which have become an importantissue in the global market. From the very beginning of ourinvestment processes, we focused on technical planning that wouldgain user trust and, most importantly, ensure the safety of lifeand property. We have started our work to ensure that the technicalcriteria are permanent and transparent when choosing theconstruction and electrical subcontractors with whom we will workin the installation of our stations so that our customers cancharge their electric vehicles comfortably, quickly, and reliably contributing to the electrification of transportation, ourfocus is not only to install devices and stations but also to keepour operational efficiency in the field of electric vehiclecharging network operation at the highest level and to makepermanent the user trust we have gained. In order to eliminate alloperational risks that may occur, we bring together differentsubcontractors and technical stakeholders on common ground. We knowthat technical specifications and guides prepared in accordancewith international norms are a first for the industry, and weexpect them to serve as a guide. We prioritise the safety of ourcustomers and employees and direct our work accordingly.”

In his statement, he touched upon the importance of the projectfor the electric vehicle charging industry and its users.

TÜV SÜD Turkiye General Manager Kerim Eroğlu said,“As TÜV SÜD,we have been working to add value to businesses and consumers formore than 150 years, taking into account reliability, quality, andsustainability for future generations. Our collaboration with RHGEnertürk Enerji will provide great convenience to users whenchoosing a "safe charging station" with the labelling system thatwill prove the reliability of electric vehicle charging stations aim for our collaboration to add value to RHG Enertürk ElectricVehicle Charging Stations and their customers.” said.

RHG Enertürk Enerji, which stands out with its importantcollaborations and projects in the field of electric vehiclecharging stations, has an important role in the field ofsustainable energy and transportation, as well as the reliablecharging opportunity it provides to electric vehicle users, thanksto its cooperation with TÜV SÜD, the pioneer of the sector with itscomprehensive testing, certification, and inspection services. Itrepresents one step.