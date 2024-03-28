NCP In A Huddle As Bhujbal Makes Strong Pitch For Nomination From Nashik

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday held an urgent meeting with the party's Working President Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare after senior state minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed his strong desire to contest from the Nashik constituency on the party's clock symbol, and not on BJP's lotus symbol.

Bhujbal's move came after the sitting Shiv Sena MP, Hemant Godse, recently met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and urged him not to leave the Nashik seat to the BJP or the NCP.

CM Shinde met his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, late on Wednesday night to overcome the hitches in seat-sharing arrangements, though they are yet to arrive at a consensus.

The NCP is expecting at least seven seats in the seat-sharing arrangement.

Bhujbal told IANS, "I have talked to the party chief Ajit Pawar and evinced interest in contesting from Nashik. I am overwhelmed by the support from all the political parties. Even a survey shows my winning prospects. I hope I will get the party ticket.''

Bhujbal also said that he has communicated the same to the party, making it amply clear that he will contest on an NCP ticket with the clock symbol, and not on a BJP ticket with lotus symbol.

Bhujbal, who is the founder of Samata Parishad, has been hogging the headlines for his war of words with pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on the reservation issue.

The senior leader has reiterated that he is not opposed to Maratha reservation, but it should not be given through the OBC quota. He also took strong objection against giving Kunbi certificates to the eligible Maratha community members, claiming that it was a back door entry into the OBC quota.

Meanwhile, despite claims by the BJP and the NCP, the Shinde faction is not in a mood to sacrifice the Nashik seat, claiming that the party is in a comfortable position to retain it.

Moreover, Shinde has assured sitting MP Hemant Godse and other party workers not to be impatient, but wait for an honourable arrangement.