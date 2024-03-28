LIME, A Messaging Platform With Defi And AI Integration, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list LIME on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the LIME/USDT trading pairs will be officially available for trading on 28th March 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of LIME, we are launching the“Join the LIME bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.







The iMe Ecosystem

iMe presents itself as a versatile alternative to the official Telegram client, offering users a suite of advanced features and cutting-edge technologies. By expanding upon Telegram's functionality and implementing its own innovations, iMe provides users worldwide with access to a comprehensive array of tools, including DeFi and AI functionalities.

Key Features of iMe:

– Crypto Wallet & DeFi: iMe offers a non-custodial wallet and DeFi tools accessible only to users. Users can store, buy, swap, and transfer cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks directly within chats. Binance Pay integration enables instant fee-free payments and transfers. Staking and farming programs ensure efficient asset utilization.

– NFT-Neurobots: iMe introduces Neurobots, user datasets trained by algorithms on Neural Networks, certified as unique NFT tokens. Users can create and utilize smart and useful Neurobots for personal use or trade them on the iMe AI marketplace.

– Telegram Customization: iMe enhances the Telegram experience with advanced features such as chat translation, voice-to-text translation, text extraction from photos, cloud albums, topic organization, advanced folder settings, admin tools, and support for up to 5 accounts. iMe seamlessly integrates with Telegram while offering additional functionalities.

Tokenomics

Lime Token (LIME), developed by iMe Lab, serves as the utility token of the platform. With smart contracts deployed on both the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks, LIME acts as the foundational element of the iMe ecosystem. Various services within the iMe platform are built upon LIME, fostering a DAO-structured ecosystem that promotes and popularizes DeFi solutions. Tokenomics is as follows:

– Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 LIME

– Hold & Lock: 50% (501,434,019 LIME)

– DEX Liquidity: 0% (4,743,002 LIME)

– Circulating Supply: 49% (493,822,978 LIME)

$10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent LIME prize pool will be up for grabs from March 28th, 2024, at 10:00 to April 3rd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About iMe

iMe is the first app to combine a full-fledged self-custodial Crypto Wallet and a Telegram-based messaging platform for seamless operations with crypto in the habitual environment of Telegram. For more information on the project, please visit the official website .