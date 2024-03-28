Al Shamal, Al Ahli Coaches Eye Regaining Victories Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Shamal coach Poya Asbhagi stressed the importance of his side match against Al Ahli on Friday in Week 19 of the Expo Stars League.

Speaking to the media ahead of their 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League Week 19 match against Al Ahli, Asbhagi, said, "A strong match awaits us against a good team that includes players with good potential, but that does not prevent us from looking forward to winning and getting three points in order to advance another step away from the danger zone in the league table.

"We will play to win and get three points from the first minute of the match.

"We worked to correct the mistakes during the last training sessions to avoid them in the upcoming matches. I see that the Al Shamal players are ready to play the match and I have great confidence in the extent of their responsibility and their eagerness to be back on the path of victories," said Asbhagi.

From his side, Al Ahli coach Pedro Miguel said: "We will play all the remaining matches of the league as final matches that we must win in order to advance in the standings.

"Although a large number of players were suffering from injuries and are not that ready, we will have the spirit of one team and play with a high spirit in order to score points. The next stage requires victories to make our fans happy.

"The last break was an opportunity to continue physical training and help recover the players with the aim of entering the next matches with full ranks without absences. I am counting a lot on the good level that the team has been showing recently despite the absence of influential players due to injuries.

"I am stressing the importance of the match against Al Shamal and the necessity of winning it, given the closeness of both teams in terms of points. Therefore we will enter the match in order to achieve that goal," said Pedro Miguel. (QNA)

