Top News On March 28: Arvind Kejriwal's ED Custody Extended Till April 1 Nifty 50, Sensex Climb Almost 1%

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1 in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed with healthy gains on Thursday, ending the financial year 2024 with robust gains.

Here are the top news events on March 28:Delhi Court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in front of Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the Delhi liquor policy scam case today. Questioning ED's arrest AAP national convener asked whether four statements recorded by the ED mentioning his name are enough to arrest a“sitting CM\".

While speaking at the court, Arvind Kejriwal accused the ED is working to“destroy Aam Aadmi Party\". He also alleged that a“smokescreen has been created to portray AAP as corrupt in front of nation\".

The court extended AAP convener's ED custody till April 1Claiming that he is ready to face Enforcement Directorate inquiry, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal asked,“I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?\"The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy scam case market today: Nifty 50, Sensex jump almost 1% eachIndian stock market benchmarks - the Nifty 50 and the Sensex - closed with healthy gains on Thursday, March 28, ending the financial year 2024 with robust gains domestic stock market today ended higher on the last trading day of FY24 amid positive global cues 50 opened the day at 22,163.60 against the previous close of 22,123.65 and traded in the green throughout the day. The index closed the day at 22,326.90, up 203 points, or 0.92 per cent Sensex opened at 73,149.34 against its previous close of 72,996.31 and touched its intraday high of 74,190.31. The index ended at 73,651.35, up 655 points, or 0.90 per cent and smallcap segments also ended with decent gains. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.62 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.33 per cent higher's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at ₹15 trillion, 86.5% of FY24 targetIndia's fiscal deficit during the first 11 months of FY24 stood at ₹15.01 trillion, or 86.5% of the revised annual estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Thursday fiscal deficit for the corresponding period of the previous year was at ₹14.54 trillion, or 82.8% of the annual estimate of ₹17.55 trillion for FY23 department could demand ₹500 crore from Congress in reassessment order: ReportThe Income Tax department is expected to issue a reassessment order for the assessment years spanning from 2014-15 to 2020-21 by March 31 in the matter of Indian National Congress (INC), Business Line

reported.A number of reports suggest that the demand could be more than ₹500 crore post reassessment assessment year 2018-19 ₹135 crore has already been recovered from the Grand Old Party. Besides, the next date of hearing for notice related assessment year 1994-95 in the Supreme Court is April 1.Nirmala Sitharaman has no money to enter LS poll race: Here's how much it costsUnion Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has declined BJP President JP Nadda's offer to contest Lok Sabha polls. Wonder why? Because the country's finance minister says she does not have 'that kind' of money to fight elections, if a union minister, that too who holds the finance portfolio, doesn't have the money to fight polls, how much does a candidate need to contest an assembly or a Lok Sabha election in India? Let's take a look:The cost of contesting an election depends on the wealth that the candidate has. But there is also a cap on expenditure by the Election Commission of India.

US Q4 GDP: US economy grows at 3.4% YoY in Oct-DecThe US economy grew at a solid 3.4 per cent annual pace from October through December, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its previous estimate.



