Will Oppose Navneet Kaur-Rana To Hurl 'Gulal' Of Self-Respect & Pride, Says Mahayuti Ally Bacchu Kadu

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Prahar Janshakti Party founder Bacchu Kadu a.k.a. Omprakash Babarao Kadu, who is an Independent MLA from Achalpur Assembly in Maharashtra's Amravati district, and a key constituent of MahaYuti alliance, has opposed the BJP's move to nominate Navneet Kaur-Rana in Amravati Lok Sabha seat.

In open defiance, Kadu has threatened to support any candidate who can defeat Kaur-Rana.

Incidentally, her nomination came when Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction had expressed its strong reservation while former union minister Anandrao Adsul had staked his claim over the Amravati seat.

However, a Shinde faction leader said that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are expected to speak with Kadu seeking his cooperation for Navneet Kaur-Rana's victory which they will plead essential to achieve MahaYuti's Mission 45 plus in Maharashtra.

Kadu, who was Minister of State in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had walked out of the government and joined hands with Eknath Shinde after his rebellion in 2022.

Kadu has recently been given the minister of state rank as he heads the state level committee for the Divyang Welfare Department.

"It is BJP's wish to give a ticket to Navneet Kaur-Rana. Being nominated does not mean winning. We will do our job properly. Is victory ensured by merely giving a nomination? If not, can Navneet Kaur-Rana be defeated by supporting a good candidate? We will see. We are looking for a good candidate who can win," said Kadu, whose political rivalry with Navneet Kaur-Rana is well known. Her husband, Ravi Rana, is an Independent legislator in Amravati district.

Kadu said that senior leaders from Amravati constituency should unite with an aim to defeat Navneet Kaur-Rana.

"The time has come to see whether money or honesty play a key role in the present elections," he noted.

"I request BJP workers to defeat Navneet Kaur-Rana. The BJP is confident of crossing 400 seats. It doesn't matter if one nominee loses the election. An offence has been committed by giving false caste documents. We want to hurl the 'gulal' of pride and self-respect," said Kadu.

Meanwhile, Navneet Kaur-Rana appealed to Kadu to work together hours after his criticism.

"I can only appeal to the senior leaders. Everyone should come together for the development of Amravati," she said.

Further, she said the Amravati seat would be an integral one in the Mission 400 plus seats and urged Kadu and Shinde faction leader Anandrao Adsul to join hands for her victory.

"Let it be Anandrao Adsul Saheb, or Bacchu Kadu, all of us are constituents of NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is needed for the development of Maharashtra and for Amravati district," she said.