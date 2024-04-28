Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In J&K's Udhampur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 28 (IANS) An encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of police and Village Defence Guard (VDG) members at Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, said officials on Sunday.

One of the VDG members was injured in the firing.

"Based on the information received about the presence of terrorists in the area of Police Station Basantgarh, J&K Police activated the security grid in Basantgarh police station limits of Udhampur district," a police statement.

"Today morning, party of Police Picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala heights where around 0745 hrs a face off ensued between Police party and a group of hiding terrorists. One Village Defence Guard member member of JKP was injured in the initial exchange of fire," said police in a post.

The officials said the Special Operation Group of the police along with Army and CRPF parties had staged a cordon in the area and the operation is going on there.