January Exports Of Fertilizers, Clothing Surge, Says Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra) - In January this year, domestic exports saw significant growth rates in fertilizer exports, up by 82.6%, clothing and related accessories by 21.2%, and pharmaceutical preparations by 8.8%.Conversely, January this year witnessed a decline in exports for jewelry by 21.4%, raw potash by 8.3%, and phosphate by 22.2%, along with other materials by 2.8%.The Department of Statistics (DoS), in its monthly foreign trade report, revealed that fertilizer exports in January totaled approximately JD 42 million, compared to JD 23 million for the same period last year.Clothing and related accessories exports reached around JD 132 million, a significant increase from JD 109 million in January last year. Additionally, pharmaceutical preparations exports amounted to JD 37 million in Jan., compared to JD 34 million for the same period last year.In contrast, jewelry exports in January this year amounted to about JD 55 million, down from JD 70 million in the same month last year. Raw potash exports reached approximately JD 44 million, a decrease from JD 48 million in the same comparison period.Phosphate exports in January this year totaled about JD 42 million, down from JD 54 million for the same period last year. Other materials exports reached approximately JD 241 million in Jan. this year, compared to JD 248 million for the same period last year.Overall, statistical data indicated a slight increase in the total value of domestic exports in January this year by 1.2%, reaching JD 593 million, compared to JD 586 million for the same month last year.Domestic exports, according to the Foreign Trade System, refer to all goods intended for export outside the Kingdom, which were entirely produced or manufactured locally, or underwent an industrial process that altered their form and value.