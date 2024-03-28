Switzerland Warns Against Using 'Lemon Bottle' Fat-Dissolving Injections

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland's drug regulator Swissmedic has issued a warning about the“Lemon Bottle” fat-burning jab which has taken social media by storm. It advises against using the product which has“no medicinal effect”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) warned against using“Lemon Bottle” lipolysis solution.

“No medicinal effect has been scientifically proven, the quality of the ingredients has not been tested and using the product may therefore pose a health risk,” it said.

Swissmedic classifies“Lemon Bottle” as a medicinal product because of its composition and the way it is administered by injection. The product has been promoted on social networks such as TikTok and the internet for its effects in reducing fat deposits on the face and certain parts of the body.

The Swiss regulator has analysed“Lemon Bottle” samples injected into adipose tissue (body fat) from various sources. It found that ingredient declarations varied significantly from one sample to another and were misleading.

The packaging states that“Lemon Bottle” contains mainly bromelain, lecithin and riboflavin, as well as a series of natural ingredients. But when Swissmedic conducted tests, it found that the composition did not correspond to the declaration, with some samples containing none of the ingredients indicated on the packaging.

As the quality of the ingredients is not controlled, the use of“Lemon Bottle” may present health risks, Swissmedic warns. It points out that any product that can be injected under the skin, such as“Lemon Bottle”, falls into the category of medicinal products subject to authorisation and may not be marketed as a cosmetic product.

