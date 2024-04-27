Ministry Of Transport Announces Authorized Passenger Transport Apps

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport has listed Uber, Karwa Technologies, Q Drive, Badr, Aber, Zoom Ride, and Ryde as licensed electronic application companies permitted to offer passenger transportation services within the country.
In a social media post , it further stated that companies operating without the necessary licenses will face legal actions, as part of the Ministry's efforts to uphold transport regulations and safeguard consumer interests.
