Ministry Of Transport Announces Authorized Passenger Transport Apps

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport has listed Uber, Karwa Technologies, Q Drive, Badr, Aber, Zoom Ride, and Ryde as licensed electronic application companies permitted to offer passenger transportation services within the country.

In a social media post , it further stated that companies operating without the necessary licenses will face legal actions, as part of the Ministry's efforts to uphold transport regulations and safeguard consumer interests.