Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of The Netherlands


4/27/2024 5:24:28 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the occasion of his country's national day.

