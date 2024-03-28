The Rise Of Social Media Reporters: Has Journalism Lost Its Credibility?

Journalism is a noble profession and cardinal in every functional democracy. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring accountability and is at its core, pro-public.



But in today's digital age, social media has brought in new challenges in the process of revolutionising news and information consumption.



Everyone possesses a camera phone and this has enabled a good precedent for citizen journalism. However, a line is being crossed in the name of journalism. It has crossed all levels of decency and is borderline harassment now.



The so-called self-made“Facebook Journalists” or social media reporters are growing rapidly. Everyone is quick to take out their phone and report events, share opinions or even conduct investigations.



This has led to Journalism losing credibility drastically in Kashmir, especially over the last few years. This has given rise to ethical and professional concerns.

Usually, the“Social Media Journalists” lack formal training and accreditation. Gone are the days when Journalists would check and double-check sources, or take time to develop a story. Gone are the days when they would always adhere to an established code of conduct.



These self-proclaimed reporters on social media platforms lack basic knowledge and ethical framework essential to responsible journalism. Without a certificate or degree in journalism, these individuals may inadvertently perpetuate misinformation, engage in sensationalism, or even resort to defamation in their pursuit of views and engagement.



The instantaneous nature of social media journalism where everything must be shared NOW, sometimes leads to disastrous consequences. The harm caused by irresponsible reporting is inevitable. The race of breaking news first without fact checking and accuracy leads to spreading rumors and falsehood. Some individuals engage in harassment and character assassination.



The advent of Social Media Journalism raises fundamental questions about the credibility and integrity of the fourth estate. However, all hope is not lost for the future of journalism. As the concerns about misinformation and unethical behavior in Journalism rise, the importance of media literacy and ethical guidelines has become the need of the hour. Initiatives need to be made for the promotion of responsible journalism. The masses must distinguish between credible sources and fake journalism. A collective effort is required to uphold the principles of journalistic integrity.

As we navigate the complexity of modern journalism, it is crucial to know that the democratization of journalism brings both opportunities and responsibilities. While many social media influencers have participated in public discourse like never before. There is a need for robust ethical standards and critical journalistic literacy.

The credibility of journalism depends not on the medium through which it is presented, but on the principles of accuracy, fairness and accountability.

While holding your smartphone in your hand , journalists must uphold these principles to safeguard the integrity of their profession and earn the trust of their audience.

In an era where the distinction between citizens and journalists is becoming increasingly blurred , it becomes crucial for all of us to critically evaluate the information we consume and to demand integrity, transparency and ethical behavior from journalists. Only through collective vigilance and a commitment to truth can we ensure that journalism fulfills its essential role in a democratic society.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

Ikkz Ikbal has a PG in Biotechnology and is Administrator in Maryam Memorial Institute

