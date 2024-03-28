Puerto Rico announces public health emergency due to escalating number of dengue cases

(MENAFN) Puerto Rico has announced a public health emergency in response to the escalating number of dengue fever cases.



According to the island's health department, there have been a total of 549 reported cases so far this year, with the highest concentration in San Juan. The department has reported a significant 140% increase in cases from January 1 to March 21 compared to the same period last year.



"This year, dengue cases have exceeded historical figures," Dr. Carlos Mellado López, the secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, stated in a declaration. "The teams have been working on the integrated plan for prevention and control in response to arbovirus and we are going to expand the implemented response. It is important to note that the increase in cases has not only been reflected in Puerto Rico, but we have seen it throughout the region of the Americas."



The public health emergency order is set to endure for a duration of 90 days.



In response to the situation, the health department outlined a comprehensive approach which includes early detection measures, robust epidemiological surveillance, and dissemination of educational resources regarding dengue prevention. Dr. Melissa Marzán, an epidemiologist associated with the health department, underscored the significance of collaborative efforts with municipalities to effectively address the dengue outbreak.



"Municipal leaders have played a crucial role alongside the Department of Health, recognizing the impact that dengue has on population," Marzán stated. "We are deeply grateful for your support and we urge you to empower your communities so that they can carry out cleaning efforts around the home and thus eliminate mosquito breeding grounds."



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dengue viruses are primarily transmitted through bites from infected Aedes species mosquitoes. These mosquitoes are commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions across the globe. Additionally, these same mosquitoes are responsible for the transmission of other viruses such as Zika and chikungunya.

