Ukraine's foreign minister visits New Delhi to strengthen ties with India

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, commenced a two-day visit to New Delhi aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation with India. Notably, India considers Russia a time-honored ally from the Cold War era.



During his visit, Kuleba is scheduled to hold meetings with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as well as with the deputy national security advisor, as confirmed by India's Foreign Ministry. Additionally, on Thursday, Kuleba will pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic leader of Indian independence, at the Rajghat memorial site.



This diplomatic engagement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. India has refrained from criticizing Russia over the conflict in Ukraine and has emphasized the importance of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the crisis. New Delhi has also expressed its readiness to contribute to peace efforts in the region.



On March 20, Prime Minister Modi took to the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, to convey his message to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. In his post, Modi reiterated “India's consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing in an early end to the ongoing conflict.” He further emphasized India's commitment to extending humanitarian aid to those affected by the crisis.



Following his conversation with Russian President Putin to congratulate him on his re-election as president, Prime Minister Modi underscored the significance of fostering dialogue and pursuing peace as the optimal approach to addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A statement from India's Foreign Ministry highlighted that both leaders affirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.



Under Modi's leadership, India has positioned itself as a rising global player capable of mediating between Western nations and Russia regarding the conflict in Ukraine.



During a recent phone conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President encouraged India's participation in the Peace Summit proposed by Switzerland. This indicates India's potential role in contributing to diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

