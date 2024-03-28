(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lead impactful projects shaping the future of life sciences research at the Australian BioCommons

Job no: 0062048

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time

Faculty: Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Services

Department/School: Australian BioCommons

Salary: UOM 8 – $115,137 – $124,622 p.a. plus 17% super



Oversee project management activities for the Biocloud initiative within the Australian BioCommons, collaborating with diverse stakeholders and managing resources effectively.

Offers the opportunity to manage impactful diverse projects for health and environmental areas including paediatric cancer and threatened species research Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The BioCloud Project Manager role at the Australian BioCommons offers a unique opportunity to deliver strategic initiatives in life sciences research, collaborating with diverse partner organisations and research communities. You'll oversee project timelines, budgets, and resources across multiple BioCloud projects, driving innovation in cloud computing, data warehousing, and bioinformatics analysis. With a focus on building strong relationships and achieving impactful outcomes, this position contributes to advancing research in genomics and bioinformatics, ultimately benefiting the health of Australians and environmental conservation efforts.



Your responsibilities will include:



Support the planning, implementation, and delivery of multiple projects / initiatives, including developing project plans, timelines, budgets and defining success criteria.

Monitor and evaluate project progress, budgets, scope and change control.

Apply suitable project management approaches to each project as appropriate – traditional, agile, or a hybrid approach. Develop and maintain project documentation, including project plans, status and progress reports, and meeting minutes.

Who We Are Looking For

You will be an ideal candidate if you possess significant experience in managing multiple service delivery projects concurrently, along with a proven track record of designing, costing, and delivering projects on time and within budget. Your ability to work effectively with distributed teams, coupled with strong interpersonal management skills and advanced communication abilities, demonstrates your capacity to handle diverse situations with initiative, sensitivity, and tact while building strong relationships with stakeholders.



You will also have:



Appropriate tertiary-level postgraduate qualifications or progress towards postgraduate qualifications in project management, and/or at least 5 years' relevant project management experience, with proven capacity to apply a range of the most appropriate project management tools to achieve determined goals.

Significant experience with successfully managing multiple service delivery projects in parallel.

Experience working with distributed teams and collaborators.

Demonstrated ability to design, cost, and deliver projects on time and on budget. For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Australian BioCommons

The Australian BioCommons Project, backed by over $60M in NCRIS funding (2023-2028), is reshaping life science research nationwide. It provides state-of-the-art bioinformatics and bioscience data infrastructure, aligning with global standards to support cutting-edge research. Offering access to advanced analysis tools and robust data management solutions, BioCommons ensures researchers can achieve excellence in environmental, agricultural, and biomedical studies. Through comprehensive training, it accelerates the adoption of innovative research methods, driving forward scientific breakthroughs.



What We Offer You!

