Orange Corners Opens Second Round Of Application

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands in Jordan, iPARK at the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), and in strategic partnership with Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC), the Queen Rania Centre for Entrepreneurship (QRCE) announces the second cohort of Orange Corners Jordan (OCJ) and the Queen Rania National Entrepreneurship Competition 2024, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.



OCJ is an initiative by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, implemented through QRCE at The Princess Sumaya University for Technology and iPARK at RSS. For the second year, Orange Corners Jordan will support 40 Jordanian young entrepreneurs by providing training, and mentorship sessions to ensure capacity building, business development support and networking opportunities.

It also aims to contribute to strengthen the Jordanian start-up ecosystem, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.



The call for applications is open to entrepreneurs with a minimal viable product or start-ups that have been registered for less than one year, according to the statement.

Harry Verweij, The Netherlands Ambassador, stated that“OCJ represents an innovative approach to support Jordanian youth in developing and accelerating their business ideas. The Netherlands is dedicated to empower young and dynamic entrepreneurs and providing them with the necessary tools to establish successful businesses. Through our development cooperation, The Netherlands supports Jordan's private sector, offering Jordanian youth opportunities to build a bright future.”

The President of the university, Wejdan Abu Elhaija, highlighted that QRCE, affiliated with the university, has been dedicated to foster an entrepreneurial culture in Jordanian society since its establishment. Through its international partnerships, the centre aims to create opportunities for learning about innovative ideas, projects, and start-ups, as well as foster entrepreneurial skills among participants and support them in developing business plans across various fields, the statement said.

Serene Duwayri, Director of Incubation at iPARK, expressed her excitement in iPARK's involvement for the second year in a row, and her interest in meeting the next wave of entrepreneurs that will be incubated.

Tareq Bitar, director of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Zain Jordan, emphasised that this programme offers a great opportunity for Jordanian entrepreneurs. He also commended the success of the programme's first edition, which empowered many young participants. Furthermore, he expressed his satisfaction with the strategic partnership between QRCE mat Princess Sumaya University for Technology and Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC), highlighting their continued support for innovators and entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.

OCJ supports young entrepreneurs in growing their businesses through incubation and acceleration programmes. Currently operational in over 15 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, OCJ was established in 2023 and is now entering its second year of implementation, according to the statement, the statement said.



Registration is now open for the competition.



The application process and eligibility criteria can be found on the centre's website: and on the“Orange Corners Jordan” website.