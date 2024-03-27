IPL 2024: RR V DC Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to record back-to-back home wins when they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 9 of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.
Rajasthan Royals have played 27 matches against the Delhi Capitals in the tournament so far, including the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils before IPL 2019.
RR v DC Head-to-Head 27 matches:
Rajasthan Royals- 14
Delhi Capitals- 13
RR v DC match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)
RR v DC match venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Live broadcast of RR v DC match on television in India: RR v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.
Live stream in India: The live streaming of RR v DC will be available on JioCinema.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
MENAFN27032024000231011071ID1108030529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.