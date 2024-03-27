(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Maintaining your health and wellness during Ramadan can be challenging, with a lack of energy, blood sugar slumps and spikes, and your daily routine and digestion turned upside down – not to mention the dreaded bloat. Well, optimizing health and ensuring both mental and physical well-being just got a whole lot easier with rite's BALANCE sugar-free gummies – a delicious and effortless way to support digestion this Holy Month.

These powerhouse gummies for adults are part of a range of eight game-changing releases from rite – the homegrown UAE brand masterminded by entrepreneurs Guillaume Tripet and Sebastien Herriau that blends French savoir-faire and design with cutting-edge scientific research. The star of the show is the BALANCE gummies – health essential for anyone on the go who can't compromise their energy levels that is specifically designed to banish the bloat, aid digestion, and regulate appetite – all affected during Ramadan. These delicious and meticulously formulated gummies are small, but oh so mighty – delivering millions of good bacteria with probiotics to keep the body going from suhoor through to the following iftar. Tasting like a tantalizing treat, all rite's gummies are made with 100% clean and natural flavors.

While leading the pack of chewable adult supplements this Ramadan, BALANCE is far from a solo performer, and rite's range of gummies also includes ENERGY and FIT PLUS .

Rite. is on the mission to create an approachable and simplistic daily ritual that not only enhances health and well-being but is enjoyable in the process. All rite vitamins are made from 100% clean and natural ingredients, are non-GMO, 100% vegan, sugar-free, organic, and come in recyclable packaging – being kind to the body, tastebuds, and the environment. The best news? You don't have to pick and choose; all rite vitamins are designed to work in harmony together and at different points throughout the day.