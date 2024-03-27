Baku Airport Reports On Number Of Passengers Served During Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

From March 20 to 27, Heydar Aliyev International Airport servedmore than 121,000 passengers, exceeding the results of the previousyear by 32.5 percent. In the same period last year, this figure was91.3 thousand passengers.

According to the press service of Heydar Aliyev InternationalAirport, during the holidays, all the services of the airportworked in an enhanced working mode, ensuring uninterruptedoperation, and there were no delays in the area of responsibilityof the airport.

The busiest day was March 24, and 19,334 passengers wereserved.

On that day, 162 flights were carried out by airlines at HeydarAliyev International Airport.

The most popular destinations from the airport were Nakhchivan,Istanbul, Dubai, Tbilisi, Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Delhi, SaintPetersburg, Ankara, and Aktau.