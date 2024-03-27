Kuwait Min., French Diplomat Mull Over Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al- Mousherji met on Wednesday with French Charge d'Affaires in Kuwait Bassam Khadrawi on ways of promoting distinguished relations between both friendly countries in all domains.
During the meeting, they also looked into several issues and topics pertinent to promoting bilateral cooperation and bolstering bonds of friendship between Kuwait and France, the minister's office said in a press statement.
The Second Counsellor at the French Embassy in Kuwait was present at the meeting. (end)
jy
MENAFN27032024000071011013ID1108029568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.