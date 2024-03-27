Kuwait Min., French Diplomat Mull Over Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al- Mousherji met on Wednesday with French Charge d'Affaires in Kuwait Bassam Khadrawi on ways of promoting distinguished relations between both friendly countries in all domains.

During the meeting, they also looked into several issues and topics pertinent to promoting bilateral cooperation and bolstering bonds of friendship between Kuwait and France, the minister's office said in a press statement.

The Second Counsellor at the French Embassy in Kuwait was present at the meeting. (end)

