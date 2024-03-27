Impressive Opening Ceremony Marks Start Of Al Rayyan Ramadan Tourney

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 26th Al Rayyan Ramadan Football Championship got off to an exciting start with an impressive ceremony marking the start of the event at Al Rayyan Club stadium.

The championship witnessed some gripping encounters, including dominant wins by Twenty Team, Al Shabab Doha and Diego.

Twenty team triumphed over Al Zaeem with a striking 7-0 victory, while Diego crushed Umm Salal 9-0. Al Shabab Doha decisively beat Al Nisour 7-1, while Al Jabal routed Umm Salal 5-1.

Grinta outplayed Masrawy with a score of 3-0, while Al Sakhama secured a 2-0 win against Al Mamroua. Additionally, Shabab Syria edged past Al Jabal with a 2-1 scoreline, Diego narrowly defeated Al Shabab Syria 1-0, and Al Masrawy and Al Zaeem drew 2-2. In other matches Al Ashran overcame Al Wehdat 4-3, and Al Nasr clinched a 1-0 victory over Al Sakhama.

Head of the Al Rayyan youth team Faisal Al Hammadi lauded the strong start of the tournament, now in its 26th edition.

Al Hammadi expressed his satisfaction with the championship's dynamic start and anticipated an increase in the competition level, especially as the tournament progresses into the knockout stages.

The tournament which features 16 teams, was inaugurated at the club stadium, captivating attendees with an array of notable moments. Among these was a powerful presentation advocating for Palestine, highlighted by participants donning the Palestinian keffiyeh in a gesture of solidarity.