Aadujeevitham To Aavesham: 5 upcoming Malayalam films not to be missed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian films are recognised for their grandeur, while Malayalam films are more grounded and content-driven. The first two Malayalam films of the year, Premalu and Manjummel Boys, were among the highest-grossing.

This year, Malayalam films offer more material, a superb narrative, and intriguing themes. These flicks will hit cinemas shortly.

In the film, one man overcomes difficulties controlling his life. In this narrative, the hero overcomes and empowers. Suraj, Babu, and Rajesh's film will be released on April 14.

Audiences may expect to laugh out loud and delight in Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Fahadh Faasil. The film will premiere on April 11 between Vishu and Eid.

Ranjith Shankar directed and wrote Jai Ganesh, starring Unni Mukundan. Mahima Nambiar and Jomol star in the film. Theatres will open the film on April 11.

Vineeth Srinivasan's period satire Varshangalkku Shesham follows a Kerala native who moves to Madras, now Chennai, to become a filmmaker. Pranav leads the April 11 release.

A girl goes missing, and her family gives her boyfriend one day to find her. He looks for her in time, revealing twists. Shine Tom, Roshan, and Johny's film debuts on May 28.

The novel Aadujeevitham inspired this Blessy-directed film, which stars Prithviraj. It is considered one of the biggest Malayalam films ever. The film's release date is March 28.