Israeli forces reportedly besiege Gaza hospital amid intensifying war

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Hamas Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip issued a statement alleging that Israeli tanks and military vehicles had surrounded the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, situated in the southern part of the Strip. Eyewitnesses on the ground corroborated this claim.



According to the ministry, the Israeli military's actions included besieging the medical complex and launching attacks in its vicinity, involving gunfire, shelling, and aggressive raids. The situation was particularly dire as medical, technical, and administrative staff, along with thousands of displaced individuals seeking shelter, remained trapped within the hospital premises. The statement emphasized the urgent need for essential supplies such as drinking water, food, and infant formula, highlighting the imminent threat to their lives.



Earlier, on Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent had reported Israeli tank movements in the vicinity of the same hospital. Despite these developments, the Israeli army refrained from providing any response regarding its military activities near the medical facility.



The statement also referenced a wider pattern of Israeli military operations within hospitals in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas on October 7. These operations, purportedly aimed at locating Palestinian fighters, have raised concerns about the safety and integrity of medical facilities, which are supposed to be protected zones under international humanitarian law. The escalation of conflict in the region has further exacerbated tensions and humanitarian challenges, with civilians and critical infrastructure bearing the brunt of the violence.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108027544