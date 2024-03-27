US State Department: military operation in Rafah poses threat to Israeli security

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the State Department stated that any potential military operation targeting the Gazan city of Rafah would pose a threat to Israeli national security.



"It will leave Israel more isolated in the world. It will separate Israel from countries that have been longtime partners of Israel, and you've heard this from countries all around the world," Miller told reporters at a news conference.



The State Department spokesperson emphasized that Washington holds the belief that a potential full-scale military operation targeting the Gazan city of Rafah would not only cause harm to Palestinian civilians but also impede the crucial flow of humanitarian assistance.



It was noted that a significant portion of aid destined for the war-torn Palestinian enclave enters through Rafah.



Moreover, the spokesperson reiterated the stance that such an operation is not conducive to Israeli national interests either. The United States firmly opposes Israeli plans to launch a ground attack on Rafah, particularly given that more than 1.4 million people have sought refuge in the city from the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.



Israel has initiated a deadly military campaign in Palestinian territories following a cross-border attack on October 7, attributed to a Palestinian group, which resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties. Subsequently, over 32,400 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 74,800 injured, leading to widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies.



The conflict has forced 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement, exacerbating shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. In addition, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been either damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.



Accusations of genocide against Israel have been brought to the International Court of Justice. In January, the court issued an interim ruling directing Israel to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

