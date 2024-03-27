Afghanistan Pavilion Impresses Expo 2023 Doha With Exquisite Dried Fruits And Nuts Selection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Anisha Bijukumar |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: One of the easiest ways to identify a fresh walnut is to press them in between two fingers and you will see oil coming out, explains an enthusiastic vendor at the Afghanistan pavilion in Doha Expo 2023. This was just one of the tidbits shared by him as he offered visitors a few of the over 30 varieties of dried nuts that were on display.



Ennat Expo: A cultural odyssey through Qatar's traditions

Ancestral arts of Burkina Faso grace Expo 2023 Doha

Kyrgyzstan's pride: The Kalpak hat at Expo 2023 Doha Sudanese pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha celebrates Iftar specialty 'Abreh'

Read Also

The dried fruits, dried mulberry, mountain almonds, long pine nuts, walnuts, and various types of dried berries, apricots, and black and green raisins, alongside figs and pistachios are all stocked up for pavilion visitors.“Afghanistan dried nuts are famous world-over, and someone who has tasted it once cannot keep away,” says the vendor, listing out the health benefits of each type of nut.

Picture by Alexandra Evangelista / The Peninsula

One of the visitors at the pavilion, Amina Mohammed said that most Asians are aware that the Afghanistan dried fruits are the best, adding that this was the second time she was visiting the stall for their collection of nuts and saffron.

Picture by Alexandra Evangelista / The Peninsula

As the Expo 2023 Doha draws to a conclusion this week on March 28, each of the 10 exhibitors at the Afghanistan pavilion in the International Zone is drawing visitors for the large collection of handicrafts and gemstones, showcasing exquisite design forms using natural silk with colors inspired by nature. It also includes mountain honey, saffron, and crystallized sugar.

Picture by Alexandra Evangelista / The Peninsula

Another of the rare items found at the pavilion is a black-brown sticky substance found primarily in the Himalayas called Shilajit or mineral wax, priced at QR120 for 10gms.“It has various health benefits and is a nutrient-rich rare substance not found everywhere,” says another vendor at the pavilion, adding that the country is also popular for its saffron and honey variants.

Picture by Alexandra Evangelista / The Peninsula

Another smaller part of the pavilion houses a variety of colourful hand-weaved Afghan carpets and rugs.“All these carpets are hand-made, weaved from 100% natural wool and coloured using natural dyes produced from vegetables,” says Homayoon Noor, CEO of an Afghan store at the pavilion, adding that the price ranges from QR400 to QR25,000.