China's Automobile Export Industry Enters A New Era: Successful Completion Of The 2024 China Automobile Import And Export Summit

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The 2024 China Automobile Import and Export Summit, themed“Building a New Ecology and Creating a New Future,” was successfully held in Tianjin on March 25th.

The summit was organized by the China Automobile Dealers Association and General Technology Group International Holdings Limited, with China National Automotive Import and Export Corporation as the host. The event brought together more than 800 participants, including government regulatory authorities, ambassadors and counselors from foreign embassies in China, domestic and international automotive industry associations, OEMs, domestic and international dealer groups, used car dealers, as well as representatives from the financial, logistics, automotive certification, aftermarket sectors, and experts, scholars, and industry leaders. The purpose of the summit was to provide an international open platform for the automotive industry, focusing on“high-quality imports and high-level exports,” in order to enhance resource synergy between domestic and international markets, optimize production capacity structure, and share global cooperation opportunities.







Gathering Brilliant Insights, Collaborating for the High-Quality Overseas Expansion of China's Automotive Industry

According to the data from the General Administration of Customs, China's total automobile exports reached 5.221 million vehicles in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 57.4%, officially making China the world's largest automobile exporting country. In the first two months of 2024, China exported 831,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 22.1%. The export growth remains at a moderate to high pace, achieving a strong start to the year.

Shen Jinjun, President of China Automobile Dealers Association, stated in his keynote speech at the main forum that with the rapid rise of China's automotive industry, our country has achieved significant results in automobile exports and has become a new driving force representing China's foreign trade exports. The“new three advantages” have emerged. China's automobile exports have entered the fast lane, not only becoming an important force driving the growth of automobile production and sales but also far surpassing the overall average growth rate of domestic goods trade, becoming a highlight of macroeconomic development. The association, along with all parties in the industry chain, will promote the deep involvement of Chinese automobile brands in the global automotive industry chain, supply chain, and innovation chain. It will further develop localized channels and service system capabilities, facilitate the coordinated overseas expansion of Chinese automobile brands, and empower dealer partners to achieve collective development Yi, the Deputy General Manager of General Technology Group International Holdings Limited, believes that the automotive industry has become a“leader” in the fields of industrial integration and upgrading, consumption promotion, and stable exports in the socio-economic sector. It requires innovative-driven industrial development to achieve high-quality growth, contribute with new advantages and vitality to the construction of a modern industrial system, and inject abundant“automotive energy” into the acceleration of developing new productive forces. As an important source of incremental growth in China's automotive industry, the automotive export business should actively explore diversified markets and consciously become the main force in promoting the improvement and stability of foreign trade in terms of quality and quantity.

In response to the pain points and hot topics in the new era of Chinese automotive exports, this forum has set up core sessions on economics and policies, automotive export strategies, and regional market development. In the“Economics and Policies” segment, leaders from the Ministry of Commerce, representatives from local port governments, chief economists, industry association leaders, and renowned international consulting firms were invited to provide in-depth interpretations of automotive export policies, port export policies, the international macroeconomic situation, and the current status and prospects of automotive exports. In the“Automotive Export Strategies” segment, major OEMs such as Voyah and Foton were invited to share their automotive export strategies and experiences. Experts from renowned international consulting firms and chief automotive researchers from well-known securities companies delivered keynote speeches on the roadmap for internationalization of leading national automotive companies, providing insights and benchmarking experiences for Chinese automotive companies seeking international expansion. In the“Regional Market Development” segment, starting from regions and countries such as Russia, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Central Asia (Kazakhstan), and the United Kingdom, the market development situations and specific demands of different regions were analyzed. Furthermore, strategic approaches for business access were introduced to provide more guiding and practical advice for participating enterprises to better navigate their international expansion efforts.

Additionally, during the main forum, the“2024 Development Report on China's Automobile Import and Export Industry” was officially released, jointly launched by the China Automotive Market Research Institute of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and the Automotive Branch of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products. This report provides authoritative data analysis, development prospects, and insights into the development of China's automotive import and export industry, aiming to grasp the trajectory of China's automotive import and export development and share new opportunities for global automotive industry development.

Starting from various segments of the automotive industry, this forum has set up four sub-forums focusing on the export ecosystem and business cooperation of used cars, the development of the import and export market for recreational vehicles and product certification, marketing platform services empowering automotive exports, and the export of new energy vehicles and overseas investment. In response to the recent hot topic of the official opening of the used car export market by the Ministry of Commerce, the sub-forum on“Used Car Export Ecosystem and Business Cooperation” was specifically organized to discuss how traditional dealers can initiate used car export business. To seize the new blue ocean of recreational vehicle exports, the sub-forum on“Development of the Import and Export Market for Recreational Vehicles and Product Certification” was set up to explore the untapped potential of recreational vehicle consumption. The sub-forum on“Marketing Platform Services Empowering Automotive Exports” was held to actively explore the driving force of digital service platforms for new business models in automotive exports. New energy vehicles are an important force and future development potential for China's automotive exports, and trade and overseas investment are key measures for China's future overseas expansion. Therefore, the sub-forum on“Export of New Energy Vehicles and Overseas Investment” was established to provide new ideas for entering the overseas market for new energy vehicles through the dual drivers of trade and investment.

Collaborative Efforts for Win-Win Cooperation: Vehilink Empowers China's Automotive Industry to Go Global .

In recent years, with the improving situation of automotive exports, an increasing number of companies have joined the ranks of automotive exports. However, traditional trade methods are no longer well-suited to meet the demands of the industry's high-quality development. Recently, the Ministry of Commerce, together with four other departments, issued policy requirements. These requirements emphasize the need to fully utilize various trade promotion platforms and support enterprises in expanding their overseas market channels. They encourage innovative marketing models for used car exports and actively explore the establishment of export e-commerce platforms, auction platforms, and other initiatives.

China Vehicle Import and Export Company (CVIEC) actively responds to policy requirements and adapts to industry development changes by collaborating with partners to initiate the construction of the“China Automotive Export International Marketing Service Platform.” After more than a year of research, identifying needs, framework construction, functional development, testing, and app store launch, the platform, known as Vehilink, was officially released at the 2024 China Automotive Import and Export Forum.

Vehilink aims to provide integrated comprehensive services for Chinese automotive exports. It establishes a differentiated new automotive trade business model by directly connecting overseas automotive demand with domestic vehicle supply. By incorporating elements such as finance, insurance, warehousing, and logistics, Vehilink offers customers end-to-end, menu-based services, facilitating online and visualized processes for export trade and ensuring smoother automotive exports.

During the forum, a“Founding Member Enterprise Award Ceremony” was held for the 20 companies that were among the first to join the“China Automotive Export International Marketing Service Platform” Vehilink. This initiative aims to create a new export ecosystem, further promote resource sharing and complementary advantages, enrich the service scope and capability of Vehilink, and greatly enhance the user experience for platform customers.

At the same time, during this forum, China National Vehicle Import and Export Company has established a strategic partnership with China Overseas Development Association for Industries, aiming to explore foreign demand in the automotive market. Additionally, a project cooperation agreement has been signed with China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. to provide certification services for automotive exports, empowering Chinese automobiles to set sail overseas. Furthermore, the forum facilitated the implementation of business collaborations. By inviting leaders from government departments and port authorities for guidance, deeper cooperation with regional automotive industry clusters was expanded, enhancing government-enterprise collaboration. Multiple business negotiation and exchange meetings were held, enabling embassies, overseas automobile manufacturers, overseas dealer groups, and related domestic enterprises to engage in business discussions, creating more conditions and opportunities for business implementation.

As an important strategic pillar industry of the national economy, the automotive industry plays a crucial role both domestically and in foreign trade. Domestically, it is a key sector for stable growth and expanding consumption, while internationally, it contributes to the improvement of export trade in terms of both quality and quantity. Actively stabilizing and expanding automotive consumption not only promotes high-quality economic development but also creates a high-quality lifestyle for the people. It plays a significant role in building a new development pattern where the domestic cycle is the mainstay and the domestic and international cycles reinforce each other. As one of the high-profile international events in the automotive industry, the 2024 China Automotive Import and Export Forum continues to bring together high-quality industry resources, promote industrial upgrading, strengthen industry confidence and cohesion, and write a new chapter for the high-quality development of China's automotive industry.