Landslide, flooding in Indonesia leave 9 people missing

(MENAFN) An official reported on Monday that a landslide and flooding struck a village on Java island, leading to at least nine Indonesians being reported missing overnight and the evacuation of more than 200 residents.



The village, Cibenda, located in West Java Province, was submerged just before midnight on Sunday following heavy rainfall, catching many villagers off guard as they were asleep.



"Nine people were reported missing in the flood and landslide that happened in West Bandung (district) on Sunday night," Abdul Muhari, who serves as the spokesperson for the country's disaster mitigation agency, conveyed in a statement.



Muhari also stated that two additional individuals sustained injuries and were transported to a clinic for medical treatment.



According to Rega Wiguna, a local official interviewed by a French news agency, rescue teams have been deployed to the remote village to locate the missing victims.



Wiguna reported that approximately 250 residents were evacuated to a nearby village hall, while schools were converted into temporary shelters to accommodate those affected by the disaster. This action was taken following the significant damage inflicted upon dozens of houses in the area.



Indonesia faces a heightened risk of landslides during the rainy season, a challenge exacerbated in certain regions by deforestation. Prolonged periods of torrential rainfall also contribute to flooding in various parts of the archipelago nation.

