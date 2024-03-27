Austria dominates Turkey in commanding 6-1 victory in international friendly

(MENAFN) Austria secured a resounding victory over Turkey with a commanding 6-1 win in an international football friendly held in Vienna on Tuesday.



The hosts, Austria, took an early lead when Xaver Schlager found the net with an early goal, showcasing their dominance in the match. However, Turkey quickly responded, with midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu converting a penalty successfully in the 25th minute at Ernst-Happel Stadium, leveling the score temporarily.



Despite Turkey's efforts, they struggled to contain Austria's forward Michael Gregoritsch, who proved to be a formidable threat throughout the game. Gregoritsch completed a hat-trick for Austria, scoring goals in the 44th, 48th, and 59th minutes, including another penalty.



Turkey managed to pull one back when forward Baris Alper Yilmaz scored in the 73rd minute, but his goal was disallowed after a VAR review revealed a foul in the penalty area. Consequently, Austria was awarded another penalty, which Christoph Baumgartner converted in the 78th minute, extending their lead to 5-1.



In the dying moments of the game, Austrian right-back Stefan Posch scored a close-range header in stoppage time, securing Austria's comprehensive victory over Turkey.



Both Austria and Turkey have been gearing up for EURO 2024 in Germany, with this friendly serving as valuable preparation for the upcoming tournament. Turkey had previously suffered a defeat to Hungary, losing 1-0 in a friendly match in Budapest last week.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108026136