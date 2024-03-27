Renowned Media Personality Sandeep Marwah Appointed Commissioner International By Hindustan Scouts And Guides Association

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad: In a significant move acknowledging his longstanding commitment to social service and leadership, Dr. Sandeep Marwah has been appointed as Commissioner International by the Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association. This prestigious designation, conferred upon Dr. Marwah by the National Chief Commissioner, Dr. Anil Pratham, and the esteemed board of the association, reflects his dedication to the values upheld by the organization.



Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s journey in service began during his formative years, where he actively participated in Scouts and NCC activities at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University. His passion for contributing to society led him to serve as a Special Police Officer and later as an Honorary Battalion Commander in the Delhi Home Guards. During his eight-year tenure, he rose to the esteemed position of District Commandant, overseeing 12,000 cadets. Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s exemplary service in uniform has been recognized through various awards and accolades, underscoring his commitment to duty and discipline.



Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s appointment as Commissioner International further underscores his significant contributions to the nation and his unwavering dedication to youth development. His previous role as Chief Scout for India exemplifies his ability to lead and inspire the youth of the nation.



ï¿1⁄2I am deeply honored to be appointed as Commissioner International by the Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah. ï¿1⁄2It is a privilege to serve an organization that instills values of leadership, integrity, and service among the youth of our nation. I look forward to contributing to the associationï¿1⁄2s mission of nurturing responsible citizens and future leaders.ï¿1⁄2



The Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association extends its warmest congratulations to Dr. Sandeep Marwah on his appointment as Commissioner International and expresses gratitude for his continued dedication to the organizationï¿1⁄2s principles.



