Sadanand Vasant Appointed New NIA Chief; BPRD, NDRF Get New Dgs

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Centre has appointed Sadanand Vasant Date as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while IPS officers Rajeev Kumar Sharma and Piyush Anand have been appointed as DGs of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) respectively.

The Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel has given the approval for the appointments.

An order issued on Tuesday stated, "Appointment of Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS (MH/90), as Director General, National Investigation Agency in Level-16 from the date of joining the post, for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.12.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Dinkar Gupta, IPS (PB/87) upon his superannuation on 31.03.2024."

Rajasthan cadre IPS officer (1990 batch) Rajeev Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the DG of BPRD for a tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2026 or until further orders.

IPS officer Piyush Anand (Uttar Pradesh cadre 1991 batch) presently working as Special DG, CISF, has been appointed as the NDRF chief.