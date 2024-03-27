GTSOU To Maintain Last Year's Terms For Transporting Gas To Underground Storage Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) is planning to maintain last year's terms for transporting foreign-owned gas to underground storage facilities.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In 2024, GTSOU's priority projects are to maintain the current terms for customers for the entire 2024/2025 season and expand the available gas transportation routes to Ukraine's gas transmission system. In particular, in cooperation with the Ukrainian National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utility Services Regulation (NCER), GTSOU is working to extend the existing shorthaul tariff rates until April 1, 2025,” the report states.

This season, according to the company, all guaranteed capacities at EU-Ukraine interstate crossing points (Slovakia, Poland, Hungary) have been preserved and available. Additionally, there are no physical restrictions to re-export the natural gas pumped into Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

At the same time, GTSOU is working to diversify the routes and sources of transporting gas to Ukraine. In July 2024, together with adjacent operators, GTSOU will hold auctions providing access to the new (increased) capacity. This will allow for creating the guaranteed capacity for transporting gas from Poland and the Trans-Balkan direction as part of the Vertical Corridor initiative.

A reminder that Ukrtransgaz JSC maintained the tariff rates for the use of underground gas storage facilities at the level of 2023.

Photo: Ukrtransgaz